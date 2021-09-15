  • ITVI.USA
Sustainability

Convoy: Small fleets belong in technology, sustainability race

Co-founder Grant Goodale featured on FreightWaves NOW

Photo of Corrie White Corrie WhiteWednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read

In trucking, technology investments and sustainability goals often go hand in hand, but as everyone knows, the industry wouldn’t survive without the ongoing labor of smaller carriers ⁠— carriers that often struggle to afford those significant tech investments. 

In this week’s segment of Net-Zero Carbon on FreightWaves NOW, FreightWaves’ Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets, and Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence, celebrated National Truck Driver Appreciation Week with Convoy’s co-founder, Grant Goodale.

“Part of Convoy’s mission is really making being a small carrier a more sustainable way of life and a more sustainable profession,” said Goodale. “The small carrier is here to stay. They’re the backbone of the American trucking network. We rely on them day in and day out as Americans to deliver the products and services that we use every day.”

This week, Convoy announced its third-annual baseball-themed Haul Star Awards, which  recognize 15 outstanding fleets in its network with custom baseball cards, personalized thank you notes, a $500 preloaded Convoy fuel card and Convoy merchandise. Goodale said that several of these awards are targeted toward carriers that have helped Convoy achieve its goal to eliminate empty miles by taking backhauls and bundled loads. 

“Our Most Saves winner this year is DF Dedicated Fleet,” said Goodale. “Just since the beginning of 2021, they’ve completed more than 29,000 miles on bundled or batch shipments, averaging about 1,400 miles per bundled load. They’re doing their part to minimize empty miles and carbon emissions across our network.”

Goodale reiterated that small fleets willing to try out new systems and technologies will have a leg up over the competition. Convoy’s platform provides access to thousands of loads and offers payment in two days. Having smartphone access to that kind of business can easily move fleets past that sticky five- to 10-truck mark.

Photo of Corrie White

Corrie White

Corrie is fascinated how the supply chain is simultaneously ubiquitous and invisible. She covers freight technology, cross-border freight and the effects of consumer behavior on the freight industry. Alongside writing about transportation, her poetry has been published widely in literary magazines. She holds degrees in English and Creative Writing from UNC Chapel Hill and UNC Greensboro.
