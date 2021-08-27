  • ITVI.USA
Freightonomics podcast

Could another shutdown actually happen? — Freightonomics

And what will the freight industry do if it does?

Kaylee Nix
Friday, August 27, 2021
1 minute read

nVision Global, is a leading Global Freight Audit, Supply Chain Management Services company offering enterprise-wide supply chain solutions.

The threat of another economic shutdown is looming in many people’s minds these days as COVID-19 variants continue to spread. But how concerned should we really be about that possibility?

Anthony Smith and Zach Strickland debate the likelihood of another lockdown on this episode of Freightonomics. Using the news of air and seaport shutdowns across Asia as a benchmark, they discuss what a shutdown could do to the markets and the economy as a whole. 

Logistics Titans founder and President Wes Struebing joins the guys to offer his perspective on what locking down would do to America and if the American people would even abide by stricter COVID-19 measures. 

He also talks about how people and people’s buying habits drive price changes for commodities and how once those prices rise, they tend to stick around. 

You can find more Freightonomics episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix
Friday, August 27, 2021
1 minute read
Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves.

