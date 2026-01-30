Covenant Logistics signals rate momentum, fleet discipline after Q4 loss

Covenant Logistics Group reported a fourth-quarter net loss, but told analysts it is increasingly confident that freight fundamentals are improving, positioning the carrier for stronger operating performance in the second half of 2026.

Executives said adjusted fourth-quarter results came in largely as expected despite disruptions from a prolonged U.S. government shutdown, elevated insurance claims and capacity costs, and startup expenses in warehousing.

Chattanooga-based Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE: CVLG) released its third-quarter earnings on Thursday and held an earnings call on Friday.

“We believe the freight market continues to evolve toward equilibrium between shippers and carriers. In fact, we might be at equilibrium now,” Chairman and CEO David Parker said.