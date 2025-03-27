CPKC container dwell better but still a concern at top Canada port

Container dwell times at the Port of Vancouver, Canada’s busiest intermodal hub, continue to be a significant issue since the start of the year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) has been particularly affected, with over 89,000 feet of containers sitting at Deltaport for more than seven days, according to port data. This is an improvement from the peak of nearly 160,000 feet in mid-March, but still presents a substantial challenge. In contrast, Canadian National (CN) has managed to decrease on-dock footage across all Vancouver terminals in recent weeks.

CN has responded to increased container volume through Vancouver with notable success, analyst RailState told FreightWaves. By adding more trains and expanding average train size, CN has achieved a 25% increase in daily twenty-foot equivalent unit movement, and 52,388 feet of containers at Deltaport. This strategy has led to a consistent decline in on-dock footage and dwell times throughout March.

Compared to last year, CN’s performance is strong:



