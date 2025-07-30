CPKC sees profits and revenue jump on stronger volumes

Canadian Pacific Kansas City profits and revenue grew in the second quarter as the railway carried more intermodal, grain, and coal shipments.

Chief Executive Keith Creel said the elephant in the room — the proposed Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP)-Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) merger — does not change the growth opportunities his railway enjoys thanks to its unique cross-border network linking Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

“This franchise continues to be positioned to deliver a unique outcome for years to come,” he said on the railway’s earnings call Wednesday afternoon.

Creel affirmed CPKC’s (NYSE: CP) long-term financial guidance despite the impact of ongoing trade tensions, such as the 50% tariffs the U.S. has imposed on steel imports from Canada. The tariffs have effectively stopped U.S.-bound steel shipments, Chief Marketing Officer John Brooks said.