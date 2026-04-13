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Crane Worldwide Logistics expands into Spain through acquisition

Blue Cargo arranges freight movement for shippers in the Iberian Peninsula

Eric Kulisch
·
Crane Worldwide Logistics has taken over Blue Cargo and this warehouse in Madrid. (Photo CWW)

Crane Worldwide Logistics has expanded its operational footprint in Europe with the acquisition of Blue Cargo, a small freight forwarder in Spain, the Houston-based company announced last week.

Blue Cargo provides air, ocean, and road freight management services, as well as handling customs clearance for businesses in Southern Europe. The main warehouse in Madrid features bonded storage, freight consolidation, and inventory staging to support full-end logistics services in Spain and Portugal.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2008, Crane Worldwide Logistics has more than 150 offices in 33 countries and more than 4,500 employees. In Europe, Crane has offices in Belgium, the U.K., Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. Chairman and founder Jim Crane said in a recent FreightWaves interview that Crane Worldwide will exceed the high-water revenue mark of Eagle Global Logistics, which generated more than $3.2 billion before being sold in 2007 to Apollo Management.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com