Crane Worldwide Logistics expands into Spain through acquisition

Crane Worldwide Logistics has expanded its operational footprint in Europe with the acquisition of Blue Cargo, a small freight forwarder in Spain, the Houston-based company announced last week.
Blue Cargo provides air, ocean, and road freight management services, as well as handling customs clearance for businesses in Southern Europe. The main warehouse in Madrid features bonded storage, freight consolidation, and inventory staging to support full-end logistics services in Spain and Portugal.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Founded in 2008, Crane Worldwide Logistics has more than 150 offices in 33 countries and more than 4,500 employees. In Europe, Crane has offices in Belgium, the U.K., Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland. Chairman and founder Jim Crane said in a recent FreightWaves interview that Crane Worldwide will exceed the high-water revenue mark of Eagle Global Logistics, which generated more than $3.2 billion before being sold in 2007 to Apollo Management.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
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