Crowley and CN partner on new Mobile-Mexico ocean service

Maritime and logistics services company Crowley has teamed up with Canadian railway CN to provide integrated rail and ocean service between Mexico and the U.S. Midwest and Canada.

The service includes Crowley’s new ocean route between the Port of Mobile in Alabama, which is serviced by CN (NYSE: CNI), and Tuxpan on the Gulf Coast of Mexico in the state of Veracruz. Crowley’s ships will make weekly round trips between Tuxpan and Mobile starting in September, and the vessels have a capacity of 1,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, or more than 200 refrigerated containers.

The service may benefit those seeking to avoid congestion at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Jacksonville, Florida-based Crowley.

“With this collaboration with Canadian National, Crowley has further expanded market reach for our customers and the communities they serve with the fast, reliable transport of goods across the entirety of North America,” Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Logistics, said in a Tuesday release.

“We can better serve our customers in Mexico, the U.S., and Canada by assisting Crowley in providing a reliable and seamless door-to-door customer experience. The new service will enable more efficient supply chain corridors and increased market access throughout North America,” CN Chief Marketing Officer Doug MacDonald said.

CN recently announced its partnership with Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) and Mexican railway Ferromex to provide transcontinental service between the U.S., Canada and Mexico in a bid for more truck-to-rail conversions. CN’s announcement in turn follows the completed merger between rival Canadian Pacific (NYSE: CP) and Kansas City Southern.





