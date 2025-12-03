CRST to shut down over-the-road trucking operations, source says

CRST is shutting down its over-the-road (OTR) trucking operations, an anonymous source connected with the company told FreightWaves.

The move would mark a major shift for one of the nation’s largest transportation providers. CRST employs 4,082 drivers and 4,362 trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company also employs roughly 2,000 independent contractors.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based trucking company’s portfolio spans expedited freight, flatbed, dedicated contract carriage, truckload capacity solutions and transportation management.

CRST did not immediately respond to FreightWaves’ request for comment.