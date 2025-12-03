CRST to shut down over-the-road trucking operations, source says

CRST is shutting down its over-the-road (OTR) trucking operations, an anonymous source connected with the company told FreightWaves.
The move would mark a major shift for one of the nation’s largest transportation providers. CRST employs 4,082 drivers and 4,362 trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company also employs roughly 2,000 independent contractors.
The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based trucking company’s portfolio spans expedited freight, flatbed, dedicated contract carriage, truckload capacity solutions and transportation management.
CRST did not immediately respond to FreightWaves’ request for comment.
The shutdown of its OTR segment would also unwind part of CRST’s most recent expansion strategy. In late 2023, the company acquired Texas-based BCB Transport, adding more than 300 trucks and increasing CRST’s fleet by about 10%, according to CEO Hugh Ekberg.
At the time, CRST said BCB would be integrated into its capacity solutions segment, which provides dry van, refrigerated and flatbed one-way OTR capacity — the services now reportedly being discontinued.
In August, CRST laid off multiple employees at its Cedar Rapids headquarters, according to KCRG.
“We took these steps to ensure our staff levels are aligned to the current freight market, which remains in an industry slowdown,” a CRST spokesman said.