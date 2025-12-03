Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
CRST to shut down over-the-road trucking operations, source says

The Iowa-based carrier is closing its OTR and legacy BCB Transport operations

Noi Mahoney
CRST International is shutting down its over-the-road trucking operations — including the BCB Transport fleet acquired in 2023. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Key Takeaways:

  • CRST is reportedly discontinuing its over-the-road (OTR) trucking operations, which includes the BCB Transport fleet acquired in late 2023.
  • This marks a major strategic shift for CRST, one of the nation's largest transportation providers, affecting its dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed capacity solutions.
  • The decision follows earlier layoffs in August at CRST's headquarters, which the company attributed to an industry slowdown in the freight market.
CRST is shutting down its over-the-road (OTR) trucking operations, an anonymous source connected with the company told FreightWaves.

The move would mark a major shift for one of the nation’s largest transportation providers. CRST employs 4,082 drivers and 4,362 trucks, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. The company also employs roughly 2,000 independent contractors.

The Cedar Rapids, Iowa-based trucking company’s portfolio spans expedited freight, flatbed, dedicated contract carriage, truckload capacity solutions and transportation management.

CRST did not immediately respond to FreightWaves’ request for comment.

The shutdown of its OTR segment would also unwind part of CRST’s most recent expansion strategy. In late 2023, the company acquired Texas-based BCB Transport, adding more than 300 trucks and increasing CRST’s fleet by about 10%, according to CEO Hugh Ekberg.

At the time, CRST said BCB would be integrated into its capacity solutions segment, which provides dry van, refrigerated and flatbed one-way OTR capacity — the services now reportedly being discontinued.

In August, CRST laid off multiple employees at its Cedar Rapids headquarters, according to KCRG.

“We took these steps to ensure our staff levels are aligned to the current freight market, which remains in an industry slowdown,” a CRST spokesman said.

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com