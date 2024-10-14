CSX ordered to pay back, rehire workers who raised safety issues

Two CSX rail workers were awarded a total of $453,000 after the railroad retaliated against them for reporting safety issues in 2017.

The award, issued in a decision by a U.S. Department of Labor administrative law judge, includes $248,856 in back wages plus interest, $100,000 for emotional distress and $100,000 in punitive damages. One of the workers will also receive $4,654 for health insurance premiums paid after the worker’s termination.

The decision followed a whistleblower investigation conducted by the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration after the employees reported a blue flag on the tracks at a Waycross, Georgia, railyard.

Blue safety flags or signals are used to protect railroad maintenance workers who are on, under or between railroad rolling equipment and to alert others that they are there.



