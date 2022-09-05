Cummins recalls faulty engine control modules from 28 manufacturers

Cummins Inc. is recalling 12,196 engines across its product line because a faulty engine control module (ECM) can lead to stalling and increase the risk of a crash.

Paccar Inc. is the latest to report the issue, recalling 1,601 model year 2023 vehicles across 21 Kenworth and Peterbilt product lines.

The ECM failure affects 100% of the recalled trucks, buses and vocational equipment. Cummins wrote to customers Aug. 1 saying it had determined a safety-related defect in certain X15, X12, L9 and B6.7 engines manufactured between May 13 and June 28, 2022.

Potential stalling issue at Cummins

The potential stalling issue results from a screw in the supplier’s selective solder fixture backing out of position and pushing an electrolytic capacitor frame into the printed circuit board during production. An internal electrical short circuit could result in an engine stall without warning.The engine cannot be restarted until the ECM and possibly the fuse is replaced.

Cummins told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that it learned of an engine stall at an OEM on June 14 and reached out to its ECM supplier, Vitesco, on June 21. ECMs with potentially damaged PCBs were produced May 16 through June 2. Due to supply chain disruptions, some engines built without ECMs before May 16 and later upfit with suspect ECMs.

Cummins contained the issue at its impacted engine plants and vehicle OEM plants.

No crashes or injuries related to the condition are known. Cummins received two field reports alleging on-road engine stalls between June 14 and July 19. The company will replace the damaged ECMs free of charge.

In addition to Paccar’s Kenworth and Peterbilt brands affected OEMs are:

Autocar

Blue Bird Corp.

Daimler Truck North America

E-One

Ferrara Fire Apparatus

Gillig Corp.

Hollingshead Mixer Co.

Motor Coach Industries Ltd.

New Flyer Industries (Canada)

Oshkosh Defense

Pierce Manufacturing Inc.

Rosenbauer America

Seagrave Fire

The Shyft Group

Spartan Fire

Sutphen Corp.

Terex Advance Mixer

Tiffin Motorhomes

Volvo Trucks North America

Novabus (Canada)

Navistar International

Isuzu North America

Hino Motors Manufacturing

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles

Eldorado Bus

Kalmar Solutions

The NHTSA recall number for Cummins is 22E-063.

