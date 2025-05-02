CVSA votes to put truck drivers with limited English out of service

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance board of directors voted on Thursday to make English proficiency violations grounds for truck drivers to be placed out of service, a decision that could significantly reduce trucking capacity.

The vote, held under an emergency provision in CVSA’s bylaws, came just days after President Donald Trump issued an executive order directing that the federal out-of-service criteria be revised to reflect the policy change, reversing a less stringent policy that has been in place for 10 years.

Under the Obama Administration in 2016, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration removed the requirement to place truck drivers out of service for violating federal English Language Proficiency rules.

The new out-of-service rule becomes effective June 25.