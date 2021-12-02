  • ITVI.USA
    10,751.730
    -679.100
    -5.9%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.005
    -0.267
    -8.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.330
    0.360
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    10,700.870
    -711.780
    -6.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.960
    0.380
    14.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.710
    0.160
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    -0.010
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.720
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.240
    0.100
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.160
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    132.000
    -5.000
    -3.6%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcast

Cyber Monday falls short — Great Quarter, Guys

What SONAR shows about retailers’ performance

Thursday, December 2, 2021
1 minute read

This episode of Great Quarter, Guys is brought to you by DDCFPO. Best known for freight billing, DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Now offering customs brokerage processing, discover how DDC can help you clear customs faster at ddcfpo.com.

Anthony Smith and Tony Mulvey sit down to co-host this episode of Great Quarter, Guys, the first episode after Black Friday and Cyber Monday. 

The two look at where retail sales might have come up short on the big shopping days and what that could mean for the rest of the holiday shopping season. They also use FreightWaves SONAR data to interpret how those sales might affect freight markets through the end of the year. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Thursday, December 2, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

