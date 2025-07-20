Daimler Truck looks to the Old World for its new zero-emission trucks

Daimler Truck AG, the world’s largest commercial truck maker, recently announced at its Capital Market Day an ambitious growth strategy called “Stronger 2030,” which includes growth plans for the company’s zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) footprint in Europe. The European pivot for ZEVs came as executives talked about the more favorable regulatory environment and incentives compared with the U.S.

The pivot doesn’t come without a cost. As part of a Costs Down Europe strategy, the company announced a headcount reduction of around 5,000 in Germany that includes a combination of material costs, research and development, operations and sales. These cuts are part of a €1 billion cost savings goal by 2030. This is the largest and most holistic efficiency program ever, according to the company.

For Mercedes-Benz Trucks, maker of the electric eActros 600 cabover, the focus is on turning potential into profit following strong results in 2023 and recent news of Amazon Europe making purchases of the ZEV. The company hopes to grow its unit sales of its zero-emission vehicles in Europe to 25,000 units by 2030.

Across the Atlantic, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) continues to be a core profit driver within the larger Daimler Truck Group. DTNA has an electric Class 8 via its Freightliner eCascadia, but its diesel Cascadia remains the dominant player in the Class 8 truck space with an approximately 42% market share.