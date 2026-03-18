Dalilah’s Law plans to restrict foreign dispatchers and brokers

As the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced H.R. 5688, now known as Dalilah’s Law, on March 18, 2026 , the bill’s provisions targeting foreign entities in the freight ecosystem have drawn particular attention from carriers, brokers, and fraud-watchers.

While much of the legislation focuses on Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) reforms—such as mandating English-language testing and proficiency, restricting non-domiciled CDLs, and cracking down on unqualified drivers—Section 7 introduces targeted restrictions on certain foreign brokers and dispatch services. Sponsors, led by Rep. David Rouzer (R-NC), argue these measures address a key enabler of surging freight fraud and cargo theft schemes.

Here’s a breakdown of the proposed rules based on the Amendment in the Nature of a Substitute released March 16, 2026.

1. Ban on Registering Truly Foreign Brokers with FMCSA