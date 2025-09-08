Dayton Freight expands terminal network further east

Regional less-than-truckload carrier Dayton Freight announced on Monday that it has expanded its reach further east with the opening of a new terminal in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

The location will primarily serve cities in Pennsylvania like Altoona, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg, as well as Hagerstown, Maryland.

“With nearly 40 years of service in Pittsburgh, we’re excited to continue growing deeper into Pennsylvania,” said Kevin Kueffner, Dayton Freight region vice president, in a news release. “Customers in this area will now benefit from having direct access to key markets across the Midwest.”

The Dayton, Ohio-based company has more than 70 terminal locations throughout 15 Midwestern states. Dayton Freight is a privately owned, nonunion carrier primarily providing one- and two-day service in the region. It partners with other regional carriers to offer national and cross-border service.