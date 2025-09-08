Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Dayton Freight expands terminal network further east

Regional LTL carrier’s latest addition stretches direct service into Maryland

Todd Maiden
Dayton Freight now provides direct service into Maryland. (Photo: Dayton Freight)
Key Takeaways:

  • Dayton Freight opened a new terminal in Bedford, Pennsylvania, expanding its service area.
  • The new terminal will primarily serve several Pennsylvania and Maryland cities.
  • This expansion allows Dayton Freight to better serve customers in central Pennsylvania and provide direct access to Midwest markets.
  • Dayton Freight is a privately owned, non-union LTL carrier with significant operations across the Midwest.
Regional less-than-truckload carrier Dayton Freight announced on Monday that it has expanded its reach further east with the opening of a new terminal in Bedford, Pennsylvania.

The location will primarily serve cities in Pennsylvania like Altoona, Johnstown, Chambersburg, Carlisle and Harrisburg, as well as Hagerstown, Maryland.

“With nearly 40 years of service in Pittsburgh, we’re excited to continue growing deeper into Pennsylvania,” said Kevin Kueffner, Dayton Freight region vice president, in a news release. “Customers in this area will now benefit from having direct access to key markets across the Midwest.”

The Dayton, Ohio-based company has more than 70 terminal locations throughout 15 Midwestern states. Dayton Freight is a privately owned, nonunion carrier primarily providing one- and two-day service in the region. It partners with other regional carriers to offer national and cross-border service.

Dayton Freight has more than 6,000 employees, 2,000 tractors and 5,000 trailers.

