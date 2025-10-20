Deadlines in doubt for LA-Long Beach zero-emissions port drayage

Hurdles remain for Los Angeles-Long Beach to meet self-imposed deadlines for eliminating drayage truck emissions at the busiest U.S. container port complex.

The final update to the 2024 Drayage Trucks Feasibility Assessment released today details technological advancements, operational challenges, and future targets to achieve a 100% zero emissions (ZE) fleet by 2035.

As of 2024, ZE truck technologies have achieved significant commercial maturity, the report found. The market now includes seven battery-electric truck (BET) models and six fuel cell electric truck (FCET) models. BETs offer a range between 150 and 330 miles, making them suitable for short-haul, single-shift drayage operations. In contrast, FCETs boast longer ranges from 249 to 500 miles, ideal for longer and multi-shift operations, although these models remain constrained by the limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Drayage is included in the ambitious San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan (CAAP).