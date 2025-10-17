UN postpones decision on shipping carbon tax

The International Maritime Organization on Friday said it would delay a decision on a global shipping carbon tax for one year.

The vote to delay the Net-Zero Framework by delegates meeting in London comes after President Donald Trump said the United States would not abide by any international agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions from ocean-going vessels.

A source close to the Trump administration told FreightWaves that U.S. opposition to the plan had attracted support from members with significant stakes in shipping including Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, Liberia, the Bahamas and others.

The United States for years supported the development of the NZF which would require vessel operators to report GHG levels annually; those vessels exceeding emissions limits will pay fees based on their excess emissions, while those using cleaner fuels will receive incentives.