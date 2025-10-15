Union hits Newsom veto of measure to block port automation

Labor unions criticized California Governor Gavin Newsom after he vetoed a measure aimed at protecting longshore jobs by limiting the use of public funds for port automation.

Newsom said in a statement that the bipartisan SB-34 legislation would limit ports’ flexibility and modernization, and undercut operational efficiency and competitiveness. He added that he favored modernization in tandem with other worker protections.

Shipping interests had opposed the measure along with environmental groups and community advocates who said it would have tied the hands of local air districts, limiting their ability to enforce regulations to curb pollution from ports.

The International Longshore and Warehouse Union representing 42,000 West Coast dockworkers has fiercely opposed port automation, but negotiated contracts permitting semi-automation while preserving jobs.