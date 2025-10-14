Despite U.S. decline, global container traffic sets new record

Global container volumes continued strong in 2025 with record August traffic despite weaker results from North America.

August volume was 16.61 million twenty foot equivalent units, according to Container Trade Statistics, and the highest monthly volume ever, surpassing 16.59 million TEUs in May 2025.

The record came despite an 0.5% decline in North American imports, including the United States, as a weaker August moderated a recovery that showed volumes up 1% in July year-to-date.

For the first eight months of 2025, global container volumes were 126.75 million TEUs, 4.4% better than the same period in 2024.