China retaliates with new fees on U.S. shipping

China is firing back in the U.S. trade war with retaliatory fees on U.S. ships calling its ports.

The tonnage fees announced by China’s Ministry of Transportation go into effect Oct. 14 and mirror the levies set by the U.S. Trade Representative and also scheduled to go into effect on that same date.

The Trump administration in April announced the fees under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 that grants the USTR the authority to investigate and respond to unfair foreign trade practices that harm U.S. commerce. They follow the results of a USTR probe begun during the Biden administration that found China leveraged subsidies, central controls and other unfair practices to build a dominant position in global shipping and shipbuilding.

China’s fees apply to U.S.-flag and -built vessels, as well as ships owned or operated by U.S. entities, the last two if more than 25% of the ownership, voting rights or board seats of the entity are based in the U.S.