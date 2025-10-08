Surprise move by China carriers ahead of U.S. port fees

It took China a generation to ascend to the top of the global maritime sector; it won’t take nearly that long for that country to brush off expensive U.S. port fees on its ships.

Cosco, China’s flag carrier and the world’s fifth-largest container line, and subsidiary Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL) of Hong Kong said that they won’t levy surcharges to offset the fees on Chinese-built and operated ships calling U.S. ports to be implemented Oct. 14.

While other liner operators scramble to drop calls and shift some of their China tonnage, Cosco advised customers in the U.S. that it plans no changes to services ahead of the punitive fees formulated under the authority of the United States Trade Representative.

“It seems unlikely shippers will experience much of an impact once the new law takes effect,” said Judah Levine of analyst Freightos, in a note to clients.