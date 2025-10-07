Gaza plan to boost Suez shipping recovery in 2025

Plans to end the war in Gaza are expected to help global shipping traffic through the Suez Canal gradually recover in 2025, the waterway’s chief said.

The ocean route for container ships and tankers has seen traffic drop by as much as 60% in recent months as Yemen-based Houthi rebels resumed attacks on merchant shipping in the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea.

Major international carriers in early 2024 began diverting scheduled services connecting Asia to the United States, Mediterranean and Europe away from the region on voyages via the Cape of Good Hope around the Horn of Africa, adding as much as two weeks to some services.

The Suez Canal Authority saw toll revenues crash by more than 60%, or $6-$7 billion, in 2024 following record revenues of $10.25 billion in 2023.