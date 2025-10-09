Tariffs cause some China imports to crash 44% in September

Container imports through U.S. maritime gateways in September declined 8.4% from August to more than 2.3 million, the third-highest September on record and 1.9% ahead of the same period in 2024 as resilient demand shook off trade uncertainty.

Imports from China fell 12.3% month-over-month and 22.9% year-over-year, according to Descartes Datamyne. Steep declines were seen in aluminum, 43.8%, footwear, 33.9%, and electric machinery, 31.5%. A scant 1.5% drop was seen in plastics, which grew their share of total Chinese exports to 13.5%.

The losses come as the Trump administration restructures U.S. trade, using tariffs to leverage advantageous agreements with longtime trading partners while reshoring domestic manufacturing.

But the sweeping tariffs in some cases have had the opposite effect, leading China to find other export markets in Europe while making raw materials, machine tools and other inputs more expensive for American manufacturers.