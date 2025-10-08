U.S. imports seen well below average for rest of 2025

Monthly import volumes through major U.S container ports are expected to slip below the 2 million TEU mark through the remainder of the year, according to Global Port Tracker data report released today by the National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates.

“This year’s peak season has come and gone, largely due to retailers frontloading imports ahead of reciprocal tariffs taking effect,” NRF Vice President for Supply Chain and Customs Policy Jonathan Gold said in a release. “New sectoral tariffs continue to be announced, but most retailers are well-stocked for the holiday season and doing as much as they can to shield their customers from the costs of tariffs for as long as they can.”

Monthly container imports averaged 2.35 million twenty foot equivalent units in 2024, and around 2.5 million TEUs so far in 2025.

But analysts are warning that a cooling labor market, inflationary pressures and uncertainty in the face of other economic headwinds are putting the brakes on consumer spending. Morgan Stanley forecast spending to grow at 3.7% in 2025, down from 5.7% in 2024.