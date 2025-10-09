Maersk ‘closely’ monitoring Red Sea for eventual return to Suez Canal, says diplomat

Denmark’s Ambassador to Egypt said Maersk is evaluating an eventual return to the Suez Canal.

Lars Bo Moller told a meeting with Canal officials in Egypt that the world’s second-largest container line is closely following events in the Red Sea.

Suez Canal Authority Chairperson Osama Rabie in the meeting urged Maersk to gradually return to the waterway as Israel and Hamas met to negotiate a peace accord to end the war in Gaza, according to published reports.

Major container and tanker operators fled the region in early 2024 after Houthi terrorists attacked merchant vessels following the start of the Gaza war in October 2023.