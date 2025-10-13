U.S. threatens global shipping over new carbon tax

Calling it a “European-led neocolonial export of global climate regulations,” the Trump administration has threatened new measures against nations that vote for mandatory greenhouse gas (GHG) limits on international shipping and establishes a pricing system for emissions.

Shipping nations are gathering this week in London to vote on the Net-Zero Framework developed by the International Maritime Organization.

“President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not accept any international environmental agreement that unduly or unfairly burdens the United States or harms the interests of the American people,” the State Department said in a release. “This will be the first time that a United Nations organization levies a global carbon tax on the world.”

Under the plan, vessel operators will be required to report GHG levels annually; those vessels exceeding emissions limits will pay fees based on their excess emissions, while those using cleaner fuels will receive incentives.