Hike brings U.S. tariffs on China container cranes to as much as 270%

The United States Trade Representative late Friday announced massive tariff hikes on Chinese-made container cranes and other measures in response to China’s use of unfair trade practices to build a leading position in shipping and shipbuilding.

The crane levies, effective Nov. 9, come after President Donald Trump set new 100% tariffs on all China imports starting Nov. 1, firing back after Beijing announced new export controls on rare earth minerals.

The USTR at the same time announced 100% tariffs on Chinese-made intermodal chassis, also effective Nov. 9, in addition to an existing countervailing duty of about 44.32% due to subsidies on Chinese chassis and an anti-dumping duty of 188.05%, applied five years ago.

Trump’s response brings U.S. levies on China exports to 130% as the trade partners ratchet up measures prior to a meeting of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Trump at a global economic conference in South Korea later this month.