New China sanctions on South Korean company aiding U.S. shipbuilding

China announced sanctions on U.S. subsidiaries of South Korea’s Hanwha helping the United States reinvigorate its shipbuilding industry.

The Commerce Ministry said the sanctions are in retaliation for a U.S. probe into trade practices that enabled it to unfairly build a dominant position in global shipping and shipbuilding.

The announcement comes on the same day the countries began assessing costly fees on the other’s ships.

Analyst Clarkson’s estimates China’s port fees could affect a total of 500 vessels worldwide, including 5% of container ships and 12%-13% of oil and liquefied natural gas tankers calling China ports.