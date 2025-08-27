South Korea’s Hanwha to spend $5B on Philly shipyard

Hanwha Group, the South Korean conglomerate, has announced a $5 billion infrastructure plan for expansion of its shipyard in Philadelphia.

The announcement came Tuesday during the christening of the State of Maine training vessel at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, and follows an earlier commitment by Seoul to invest $150 billion in American shipbuilding.

The ceremony was attended by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, among other officials. It followed Lee’s meeting Monday with President Donald Trump, where the leaders reaffirmed plans to revitalize the U.S. maritime sector.

To jumpstart the process, Hanwha Shipping’s U.S. unit has ordered 10 Jones Act oil and chemical tankers from the Philadelphia facility. It also exercised an option for a second LNG carrier, after a July order for the first such U.S.-built vessel in almost 50 years.