U.S. ships built in China exempt from new port fees

U.S. cargo ships built in China won’t have to pay new fees to dock in that country.
While the U.S. and China began collecting the reciprocal charges Tuesday, state broadcaster CCTV said American-flagged, owned, and operated ships built in China would be exempt from the fees, Reuters reported.
The trade partners are charging vessels around $50 per net ton on each voyage calling the other’s ports, as relations have deteriorated over the past two weeks.
Matson (NYSE: MATX) and APL, a unit of France’s CMA CGM, operate China-built ships under the U.S. flag.
At the same time, Matson’s Manukai, an 11,149-ton container ship built in Philadelphia, became the first U.S.-flag vessel to be billed — a total of more than $600,000 when it called Ningbo on Tuesday, according to Xinde Marine News of China, citing industry sources.
China also exempted empty ships entering shipyards for repairs.
The Chinese charges also extend to vessel operators with 25% or more U.S. ownership. Bulker and tanker operators Norden, DHT, Star Bulk and 2020 Bulkers released statements clarifying their status below that threshold.
The sentiment among maritime executives meeting at a conference in Norfolk, Va. is that the U.S. and China will come to a broad trade agreement soon, a source told FreightWaves.
President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are scheduled to talk on the sidelines of a meeting of Asian trade nations late this month.
Find more articles by Stuart Chirls here.
Related coverage:
New China sanctions on South Korean company aiding U.S. shipbuilding
Despite U.S. decline, global container traffic sets new record
U.S. threatens global shipping over new carbon tax
Hike brings U.S. tariffs on China container cranes to as much as 270%