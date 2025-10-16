Import surge drives new Q2 record for busiest U.S. port

The Port of Los Angeles handled 883,053 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs) in September, 7.5% lower from a year ago but enough to help the busiest U.S. import gateway to its best quarter on record.

The record volume comes amid a whipsaw of on-again, off-again tariffs, volatile decisions on trade and uncertain economic indicators.

“As trade policy unfolds, we can only predict more unpredictability,” said Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka, in a media briefing. “When sweeping changes were first announced, importers abruptly stopped their orders from China. When those policies were softened and deadlines extended, cargo volume picked up again.

“The supply chain has been on a roller coaster all year and that ride continues.”