Longshore unions to meet for global anti-automation summit

Lisbon conference to plan response to jobs threat

Stuart Chirls
Members of the striking International Longshoremen’s Association at Bayport Container Terminal, Port Houston, in October 2024. (Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. and European maritime labor unions are organizing an "Anti-Automation Conference" in Lisbon, Portugal, in November.
  • The conference aims to protest port automation, which union leaders contend threatens dockworker jobs, livelihoods, and the stability of unions and the global economy.
  • Attendees are expected to formulate a unified global action plan to combat the perceived threat of unchecked automation.
Maritime labor led by U.S. and European longshore unions will meet in November to protest port automation they say is threatening their jobs.

“People Over Profit: Anti-Automation Conference” is scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lisbon, Portugal is being jointly organized by the U.S.-based International Longshoremen’s Association and the International Dockworkers Council of Barcelona.

ILA President Harold J. Daggett in a release urged union workers to “collectively address that threat and put the brakes on ocean carriers destroying dockworker and maritime jobs worldwide.”

“All maritime unions are facing the threat of automation robbing their rank-and-file members of their livelihoods and destroying their unions,” said Daggett, who represents 85,000 ILA members on the Gulf and East coasts. “All maritime unions need to be there to respond to this automation threat in the strongest possible way and to do so unified.”

The ILA this year negotiated a new six-year contract agreement with ocean carriers that includes jobs protections tied to the introduction of automated container-handling equipment at ports. It came after a bitter standoff that included a three-day strike in October 2024.

The summit will promote a global message, Daggett said, about the impact unchecked automation has on workers’ livelihoods and their communities. The public, he said, needs to be convinced that the automation threat jeopardizes the stability of the world’s economy and safety.

Daggett pointed to a veto this past week by California Governor Gavin Newsom of a bipartisan bill that would have blocked public funding of port automation technology. 

The conference “comes at a critical time when maritime unions and their memberships are fighting for their lives. We don’t want any union left out of the protections we can offer as one powerful alliance.”

Attendees in Lisbon are expected to formulate a formal action plan to respond to the threat posed by automation.

