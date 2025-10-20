Longshore unions to meet for global anti-automation summit

Maritime labor led by U.S. and European longshore unions will meet in November to protest port automation they say is threatening their jobs.

“People Over Profit: Anti-Automation Conference” is scheduled for Nov. 5-6 in Lisbon, Portugal is being jointly organized by the U.S.-based International Longshoremen’s Association and the International Dockworkers Council of Barcelona.

ILA President Harold J. Daggett in a release urged union workers to “collectively address that threat and put the brakes on ocean carriers destroying dockworker and maritime jobs worldwide.”

“All maritime unions are facing the threat of automation robbing their rank-and-file members of their livelihoods and destroying their unions,” said Daggett, who represents 85,000 ILA members on the Gulf and East coasts. “All maritime unions need to be there to respond to this automation threat in the strongest possible way and to do so unified.”