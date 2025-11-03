Delta Air Lines to expand cargo capability in Salt Lake City

Delta Air Lines announced Monday it will invest up to $18 million to modernize its cargo terminal at Salt Lake City International Airport, one of the airline’s main passenger hubs.

The Utah Inland Port Authority is providing a loan for up to $18 million for the project, Delta spokesperson Berj Alexanian said via email.

The Atlanta-based carrier will relocate to a new facility previously occupied by the U.S. Postal Service. The renovation project will significantly improve cargo operations, according to a Delta (NYSE: DAL) news release.

Utah officials said the infrastructure upgrade is a positive development for manufacturers in the state, who will be able to directly route shipments to customers rather than having to rely on coastal gateways as intermediate transfer points.