Denmark says goodbye to letter delivery

The last day for national letter delivery in Denmark is fast approaching as state-run postal service PostNord switches strategy to concentrate on parcel delivery following two decades of sharply decline in letter volumes.

The postal operator announced earlier this year that it will deliver its final letter on Dec. 31 after 400 years, saying physical mail is no longer economical because the country has mostly shifted to digital correspondence and that the massive growth in online shopping requires fast, reliable parcel service. Letter volumes have declined by more than 90% since 2000 to 110 million pieces last year and the flow continues to rapidly decline, according to the organization’s figures.

In Denmark, it is common for most people to use mobile apps and online tools to make purchases, do banking and complete other tasks, observers say.

In June, PostNord began removing the country’s 1,500 red mailboxes. The end of mail service will result in about 1,500 workers losing jobs.