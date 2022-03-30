Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience.

The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management systems.

The combined offering is available to startup and midsized e-commerce companies and direct to consumer brands. Using the system will offer improved warehouse accuracy and productivity, reduced order lead time, and more control over shipping costs, the company noted.

“Fulfillment excellence requires warehouse and shipping operations to work in unison,” said Dirk Haschke, general manager of e-commerce at Descartes. “The combination of WMS and shipping solutions allows customers to seamlessly execute their entire ecommerce fulfillment process, improving warehouse accuracy and productivity, reducing order lead time and minimizing shipping costs.”

The Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) ShipRush e-commerce shipping solution allows businesses to grow shipping volume through advanced automation capabilities, a business rule engine and a set of APIs for rating, shipping and tracking. ShipRush also connects e-commerce companies to their parcel and LTL carriers of choice using their own negotiated rates or using available rate discounts.

ShipRush has negotiated rates with the U.S. Postal Service, UPS (NYSE: UPS) and FedEx (NYSE: FDX).

Descartes Peoplevox offers inventory, goods receipt, shipments and transfers and returns processing. Descartes pixi is a warehouse management system that optimizes warehouse logistics and omnichannel back-end processes.

“We support e-commerce merchants and 3PLs of all sizes along their growth journey,” said Johannes Panzer, head of industry solutions for e-commerce at Descartes. “With our unique product portfolio, we can empower companies from startups to midsized to improve their warehouse and shipping performance so they can always deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

