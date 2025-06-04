Descartes cutting 7% of workforce after earnings miss

Supply chain software provider Descartes announced Wednesday that it is cutting its workforce by 7%, or roughly 200 people. The action is in response to “uncertain times for customers” as a rapidly changing trade landscape weighs on the freight industry.

“This is a challenging and uncertain economic and trade environment for shippers, carriers and logistics services providers,” CEO Ed Ryan said in a news release announcing fiscal first-quarter results. “They face challenges on how, when, or if, to react to changes in global trade relationships, tariffs, sanctions and economic forecasts.”

The head count reductions were an expansion of a restructuring plan announced a quarter ago, which involved trimming just 2% of the workforce. The recent actions along with other initiatives are expected to generate $15 million in annual cost savings.

Table: Descartes’ key performance indicators

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 41 cents for its fiscal first quarter ended April 30. The result was 1 cent higher y/y but 19 cents light of the consensus estimate.



