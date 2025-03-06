Descartes stands by annual growth target amid tariff uncertainty

Supply chain software provider Descartes said it expects to continue to grow the business in the new year but that broad uncertainty on the global trade front could produce lumpy results from quarter to quarter.

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next, and we don’t think anyone else does either,” said CEO Ed Ryan on a quarterly call with analysts Wednesday after the market closed.

The Canada-based company is seeing more inquiries for its global trade intelligence offering given the fast-changing tariff landscape. The added inbound activity complements extant demand from customers for help navigating growing sanctioned-party lists and increasing export licensing complexity.

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 43 cents for the fiscal quarter ended Jan. 31, 16% higher year over year but short of Yahoo Finance’s 55-cent consensus estimate.



