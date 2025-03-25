Breaking: Descartes Systems acquires 3GTMS for $115M

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) has announced its acquisition of 3GTMS, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation management solutions. The deal, valued at approximately $115 million, marks a significant expansion of Descartes’ capabilities in the North American logistics market.
Waterloo, Ontario-based Descartes has long been a major player in logistics and supply chain technology, offering a suite of solutions that help companies optimize and digitize their operations. This latest deal builds on Descartes’ strategy of growth through acquisitions, having bought companies like MacroPoint, Peoplevox and Kontainers in recent years to expand its product suite.
3GTMS, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, built a TMS known for its ability to optimize domestic over-the-road shipments through advanced planning, rating, consolidation and routing tools. This functionality is particularly valuable for shippers, 3PLs and freight brokers looking to streamline operations and reduce costs. 3GTMS is a cloud-based, end-to-end solution tailored for shippers, brokers and 3PLs, emphasizing flexibility, scalability and user-friendliness. One key aspect is its single-platform architecture, which manages the entire transportation life cycle – from planning and optimization to execution and settlement – within one system, reducing the need for multiple, disjointed tools.
Andrew Roszko, chief commercial officer at Descartes, highlighted the complementary nature of 3GTMS’ solutions to Descartes’ existing portfolio. “3G’s solution footprint for freight in North America is highly complementary, bringing strong domestic transportation management functionality for truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and parcel modes,” Roszko stated. He also noted that the acquisition expands Descartes’ carrier network in North America, including the addition of a network of API-integrated LTL carriers.
The integration of 3GTMS into Descartes’ ecosystem is expected to create significant synergies. Combined with Descartes’ existing transportation management tools and its Global Logistics Network, the acquisition positions Descartes to deliver more value to its combined customer base. This enhanced offering could prove particularly attractive to businesses grappling with the complexities of modern supply chain management and seeking more integrated, efficient solutions.
“Much like Descartes, 3G has been successfully building solutions that connect shippers, carriers and logistics services providers to efficiently digitize and manage the lifecycle of shipments,” said Descartes CEO Ed Ryan.
This acquisition comes at a time when demand for advanced transportation management solutions is surging. The pandemic highlighted the critical importance of resilient, flexible supply chains, and many companies are investing in technology to enhance their logistics capabilities. By bringing 3GTMS into its fold, Descartes is well positioned to capitalize on this trend and offer more comprehensive solutions to clients.
The transaction was facilitated by several advisory firms. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP served as legal counsel and Lincoln International LLC as financial adviser to 3GTMS, while Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP acted as legal counsel and Centerview Partners LLC as financial adviser to Descartes.