Breaking: Descartes Systems acquires 3GTMS for $115M

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ: DSGX) has announced its acquisition of 3GTMS, a leading provider of cloud-based transportation management solutions. The deal, valued at approximately $115 million, marks a significant expansion of Descartes’ capabilities in the North American logistics market.

Waterloo, Ontario-based Descartes has long been a major player in logistics and supply chain technology, offering a suite of solutions that help companies optimize and digitize their operations. This latest deal builds on Descartes’ strategy of growth through acquisitions, having bought companies like MacroPoint, Peoplevox and Kontainers in recent years to expand its product suite.

3GTMS, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, built a TMS known for its ability to optimize domestic over-the-road shipments through advanced planning, rating, consolidation and routing tools. This functionality is particularly valuable for shippers, 3PLs and freight brokers looking to streamline operations and reduce costs. 3GTMS is a cloud-based, end-to-end solution tailored for shippers, brokers and 3PLs, emphasizing flexibility, scalability and user-friendliness. One key aspect is its single-platform architecture, which manages the entire transportation life cycle – from planning and optimization to execution and settlement – within one system, reducing the need for multiple, disjointed tools.

Andrew Roszko, chief commercial officer at Descartes, highlighted the complementary nature of 3GTMS’ solutions to Descartes’ existing portfolio. “3G’s solution footprint for freight in North America is highly complementary, bringing strong domestic transportation management functionality for truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and parcel modes,” Roszko stated. He also noted that the acquisition expands Descartes’ carrier network in North America, including the addition of a network of API-integrated LTL carriers.



