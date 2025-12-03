Descartes reports record results in FQ3

Global supply chain SaaS provider Descartes reported record results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31 on Wednesday after the market closed.

Descartes (NASDAQ: DSGX) reported earnings per share of 50 cents for the period, which was 8 cents higher year over year and 7 cents better sequentially.

Consolidated revenue of $188 million was 11% higher y/y. Services revenue was 16% higher y/y at $174 million (organic services growth was approximately 7% excluding foreign exchange fluctuations). The results included the benefit of recent acquisitions.

“Our business performed ahead of our plans in Q3FY26, as we continue to add more solutions and content to our Global Logistics Network,” Descartes CEO Ed Ryan said in a news release.