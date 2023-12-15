DHL Express workers extend picket lines across US

DHL Express workers represented by the Teamsters union have walked off the job at several U.S. locations in solidarity with ramp workers who went on strike a week ago at the company’s giant airhub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

Members of Local 100 in Boston, Detroit, Miami, Los Angeles and San Francisco have refused to cross picket lines established by CVG workers at those locations, according to social media posts and a news release on Thursday. Exactly how many workers are off the job could not be determined.

The Teamsters represent more than 1,100 DHL employees who load and unload freighters at CVG, and 6,000 workers nationwide. Workers voted in April to join Teamsters Local 100 after a yearlong campaign and began collective bargaining for their first contract in July. They went on strike Dec. 7 after demands for better pay and safety conditions as well as an end to alleged union-busting activities were not met.

The labor action comes at the busiest time of year for parcel carriers, who are in the final sprint of delivering online purchases and personal gift exchanges in time for the holidays.

DHL brought in temporary workers and managers to pick up some of the labor slack in Cincinnati and diverted cargo jets to other gateways in its air network in an effort to maintain service schedules. The CVG hub processes 130 daily flights and is the base for 60 aircraft. Eighty percent of all shipments from the Americas transit via the CVG hub.

“As pickets expand to even more cities in the coming days, DHL will feel the pain even more profoundly. Instead of playing games, I strongly recommend that DHL rectify their unfair labor practices, return to the bargaining table, and begin negotiating with us in good faith immediately,” said Local 100 President Bill Davis in the news release.





DHL has said it won’t resume bargaining until January.

“We have consistently sought to bargain in good faith and to find constructive solutions at the negotiating table. … Our customers should remain confident in our ability to provide the excellent service they expect and require,” DHL said in a statement last week.

The operational impact of the work stoppages is unclear at this point, but some shipment delays are considered likely. DHL’s media office didn’t respond to questions in time for this story.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper articles by Eric Kulisch.

Contact reporter: [email protected]

RECOMMENDED READING:

DHL Express diverts freighters from Cincinnati hub as strike precaution