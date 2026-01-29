DHL offers unusual truck-air transport between China and Europe

DHL Group’s international freight management division has introduced an uncommon multi-modal service that combines truck and air transport to move customer shipments from China to Europe.

Most Chinese exports move to Europe on container ships or by air. Transcontinental rail services are also available. Multi-modal products that offer a balance between cost and speed are not new, but usually involve ocean-air or rail-truck integrations. Logistics companies, for example, frequently arrange for ocean shipments to be offloaded in Dubai and transferred to widebody aircraft at the nearby airport for onward carriage to destinations in Europe. Truck-air shipping is rare.

The service from DHL Global Forwarding will pick up goods at the manufacturer’s location in China and transport them by road to Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where they are transferred to DHL freighter aircraft operated by partner airlines for delivery to Istanbul, Turkey. From there, shipments can be distributed to other European destinations by various modes, the logistics provider said in a news release last week.

DHL Global Forwarding began trial shipments at the end of October for a Turkish retail customer and the service has continued with stable volumes, said spokesperson Zimin Foo in an email.