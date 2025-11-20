Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
DHL upsizes freighter on Hong Kong-Malaysia route

Strong manufacturing demand spurs move

Eric Kulisch
·
A Boeing 767-300 operated by DHL Express is seen taxiing at Auckland International Airport on Feb. 1, 2025. DHL is switching to a 767 freighter for a key route to Malaysia. (Photo: Shutterstock/Janice Chen)
Key Takeaways:

  • DHL Express has upgraded its Hong Kong-Penang freighter route to a larger Boeing 767, adding 20 tons of cargo capacity per flight to meet rising demand from technology and semiconductor manufacturers.
  • This upgrade supports Penang's substantial growth in manufacturing investments and its expanding role in the global tech ecosystem.
  • Malaysia is recognized as a top-10 fastest-growing trading nation with high growth potential, driven by factors like manufacturing diversification from China and its strategic location.
DHL Express has swapped to a larger freighter aircraft for its Hong Kong and Penang, Malaysia, route to provide more capacity for customers. The upgraded route will be served by a Boeing 767 freighter, replacing the previous Airbus A321 converted freighter, providing the network with an additional 20 tons of cargo capacity per flight, the express carrier announced Wednesday.

The daily flight, operated by business partner Raya Airways, supports the rising demand for time-sensitive shipments from technology and semiconductor manufacturers in Malaysia’s northern manufacturing hub. The Boeing 767 freighter will offer enhanced payload and range capabilities, accommodating more shipments and ensuring customers in Penang are better connected to trading partners in Hong Kong and beyond, DHL said in a news release.

The move comes as Penang continues to attract high-value investments and expand its footprint in the global tech ecosystem. The state recently recorded a significant manufacturing investment of approximately $3 billion in the first half of 2025, a 150% increase compared to the same period last year.

Malaysia ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing trading nations globally in the first half of 2025 and one of 20 markets globally that DHL Group has identified with the highest growth potential. Malaysia’s growth is partly due to global companies diversifying manufacturing from China, as well as its strategic location in the center of Southeast Asia, a business-friendly environment and good infrastructure. 

The DHL GoTrade Summit 2025, held for the first time outside Germany in Kuala Lumpur, demonstrated the importance DHL places on the Malaysia market. 

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com