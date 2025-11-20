DHL upsizes freighter on Hong Kong-Malaysia route

DHL Express has swapped to a larger freighter aircraft for its Hong Kong and Penang, Malaysia, route to provide more capacity for customers. The upgraded route will be served by a Boeing 767 freighter, replacing the previous Airbus A321 converted freighter, providing the network with an additional 20 tons of cargo capacity per flight, the express carrier announced Wednesday.

The daily flight, operated by business partner Raya Airways, supports the rising demand for time-sensitive shipments from technology and semiconductor manufacturers in Malaysia’s northern manufacturing hub. The Boeing 767 freighter will offer enhanced payload and range capabilities, accommodating more shipments and ensuring customers in Penang are better connected to trading partners in Hong Kong and beyond, DHL said in a news release.

The move comes as Penang continues to attract high-value investments and expand its footprint in the global tech ecosystem. The state recently recorded a significant manufacturing investment of approximately $3 billion in the first half of 2025, a 150% increase compared to the same period last year.

Malaysia ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing trading nations globally in the first half of 2025 and one of 20 markets globally that DHL Group has identified with the highest growth potential. Malaysia’s growth is partly due to global companies diversifying manufacturing from China, as well as its strategic location in the center of Southeast Asia, a business-friendly environment and good infrastructure.