Diesel price stability rolls on with a minor upward move this week

The price used for most fuel surcharges rose one cent in a market that has featured stability for weeks

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average retail diesel price, effective Monday but released Tuesday, rose one cent per gallon to $3.749/g. With the move, the price in 11 of the last 14 weeks has ranged from a low of $3.708/g to $3.775/g. In the other three weeks, the price ranged from $3.80/g to just over that number.