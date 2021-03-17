Digging out after the storm — #WithSONAR

Luke Falasca and Kyle Taylor take a look at the current state of freight using FreightWaves’ SONAR data platform, and they dive into the effects of the past few weeks of bad weather.

Falasca and Taylor use outbound tender rejections increasing to help explain the corresponding rise in spot rates. Falasca said contract rates are a bit of a safer bet currently with the continued volatility of those spot rates.

SONAR has just dropped a groundbreaking data release with a new supply chain intelligence feature. SONAR is now sourcing contracted and settled rate data to provide a clearer picture of real-time market analytics.

Falasca said this is a trifecta for freight data, combining the why behind the rate with real-time market conditions and predictions for market trends in the future.

To find out more about SONAR, check out a demo here.

