Dinner and diapers: Uber Eats now delivering for Bed Bath & Beyond

The Uber Eats app is no longer just for getting hot food from local restaurants. Users can now order baby and home products from Bed Bath & Beyond through the app.

More than 120 buybuy Baby and 750 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are participating in the service, allowing customers to order items across the retailer’s product line, including popular items from brands such as Honest, Yumi, Lalo, Little Spoon, as well as everything Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) offers for the home.

“We’re thrilled to be able to offer parents and caregivers an easy and convenient way to find everything they need for their families and have it delivered to their doorsteps,” said Raj Beri, Uber’s vice president and global head of grocery and new verticals. “Every parent knows the stress of urgently needing diapers, pacifiers, thermometers and more — and we know that our new baby and kids hub will help to alleviate some of the stress.”

In-stock items are available on-demand. Until Nov. 11, Uber (NYSE: UBER) customers are being offered $20 off an order of $60 or more on Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY and on product lines from Honest, Yumi or Little Spoon.

Uber Pass and Eats Pas members will receive 5% off and no delivery fees on orders of $15 or more.

“We are rebuilding our authority in the home and baby retail categories to appeal to new consumers, while strengthening relationships with our valued, long-standing customers,” said Rafeh Masood, Bed Bath & Beyond chief digital and interim chief brand officer. “This partnership with Uber is a terrific way we are reaching new customers and the fact that buybuy Baby was chosen to help launch Uber’s baby and kids delivery vertical reflects the brand’s leadership in welcoming customers to parenthood. We are excited to begin this journey with Uber and look forward to having their innovative services market and deliver products from Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy Baby right to customers’ doorsteps.”

Uber is also making a donation of $200,000 to Baby2Baby, a nonprofit organization that providers essential items to children in need. In the last 10 years, Baby2Baby has distributed more than 200 million items to children in homeless shelters, domestic violence programs, foster care, hospitals and underserved schools.

Bed Bath & Beyond previously announced an agreement with DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) to provide same-day delivery and join the DoorDash Marketplace. Bed Bath & Beyond will make 60,000 products from BedBathandbeyond.com and buybuyBABY.com available through DoorDash Marketplace. Orders will be fulfilled from more than 700 Bed Bath & Beyond retail locations and 120 buybuy Baby locations nationwide. Delivery is available within an hour in most cases for in-stock items, the retailer said.

It also has agreements with Shipt, Instacart and Roadie as part of its “omni-always” fulfillment strategy.

