  • ITVI.USA
    15,029.790
    -68.230
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.030
    -0.090
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,002.610
    -70.020
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,029.790
    -68.230
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    26.030
    -0.090
    -0.3%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,002.610
    -70.020
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.740
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.800
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    -0.140
    -4.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.050
    -3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.810
    0.110
    4.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.280
    0.030
    0.9%
  • WAIT.USA
    124.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
FuelNewsTrucking

DOE/EIA diesel price falls for second consecutive week

But earlier 20-week string of increases still has the price up about 50 cents more than when 2021 started

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Monday, April 5, 2021
0 8 1 minute read
Image: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

The Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration average diesel price fell for the second consecutive week, effective Monday.

A decline of 1.7 cents a gallon to $3.144 a gallon followed last week’s 3.3-cent decline, a drop that ended a 20-week streak of increases. Even with the two recent declines, the benchmark price is still up 50.9 cents a gallon from where it closed out 2020.

The decline in the DOE/EIA retail price did not come from a steady decline last week in the ultra low sulfur diesel price on the CME commodity exchange. To the contrary, the CME price settled the week at $1.8316 a gallon on Thursday (markets were closed Friday to mark Good Friday), which represented a gain of slightly more than 2 cents a gallon from the prior Friday. 

Oil markets counterintuitively rose Thursday, the day that the OPEC+ group decided to put a significant amount of oil onto the markets starting this month. But prospects of continuing vaccination troubles in Europe and what that might mean for demand reversed most of those gains on Monday, with the price of ULSD settling down almost 6 cents a gallon from Thursday to $1.7724. 

But retail prices in recent weeks had started to rise substantially above where wholesale prices would have otherwise dictated they would be expected to land, which can be seen in the FUELS.USA SONAR data stream, which measures retail to wholesale diesel prices.

To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, click here.

That price tends to have a normal range of about $1.05 to $1.10. The drop in retail prices that the EIA captured this week, during a period when wholesale diesel prices largely held steady last week, is reflecting more of a return to the norm for retail against wholesale.

More articles by John Kingston

E2open, newly public, gives guidance on finances near earlier targets

Second California court rules key federal law doesn’t preempt AB5

Trucking job numbers stronger but tempered

John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Monday, April 5, 2021
0 8 1 minute read
John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc