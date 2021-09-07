  • ITVI.USA
    13,297.940
    -2,544.260
    -16.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.950
    -0.012
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.790
    -0.240
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,288.860
    -2,544.380
    -16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,297.940
    -2,544.260
    -16.1%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.950
    -0.012
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.790
    -0.240
    -1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,288.860
    -2,544.380
    -16.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    1.000
    0.8%
FuelNews

DOE/EIA diesel price jumps to level not seen in almost 3 years

Last week’s increase was largest one-week jump since May

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Tuesday, September 7, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

The weekly Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration (DOE/EIA) diesel price took a ride on last week’s Hurricane Ida-driven surge in prices to return to levels it had not seen since 2018.

The price of $3.373 a gallon was up 3.4 cents a gallon from the prior week. It was the largest one-week increase since a 6.1-cent jump on May 17. And that outright price level has not been seen since the $3.394 a gallon recorded Oct. 15, 2018.

Once again for a Monday, or in this case, Tuesday because of Labor Day, there was a move in the commodity price of ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME commodity exchange that went in a significantly opposite direction from the change in the DOE/EIA price, which is the basis for most fuel surcharges.

But while it might just be something that previously was merely coincidental, it’s significant now because it is signaling that any sort of surge in prices as a result of Hurricane Ida has run its course.

The ULSD price on CME settled on Aug. 27, the last trading day before Ida, at $2.1092 a gallon. It climbed as high as $2.1677 Thursday before ultimately sliding Tuesday to $2.1216, declining 3.05 cents a gallon on the first trading day after the Labor Day holiday.

But during last week’s rise in the ULSD price on CME, the wholesale price of diesel around the country was rising, helping to boost retail prices along with it. The ULSDR.USA data series in FreightWaves SONAR recorded a national average wholesale diesel price Tuesday morning of $2.343 a gallon, up from $2.258 on Aug. 27. Retail prices generally move more in tandem with wholesale prices on the way up than on the way down, as retailers try to hang on to higher prices as long as they can. 

To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR, please go here.

Given that, the surge in wholesale diesel prices last week was likely to be a key factor in the jump in retail prices reflected in the higher DOE/EIA number.

Crude prices also fell Tuesday despite the fact that there is still a significant amount of oil production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico shut in in the wake of Ida. But after declining for the final days of August, the value of the U.S. dollar climbed again Tuesday, a big jump that helped push down the price of oil and all commodities that are priced in dollars. Oil prices and the value of the dollar tend to move inversely.

Even as the resumption of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico lags, refineries in Louisiana that had been shut by Ida are coming back online.

News reports said two of the country’s largest refineries — the Marathon facility in Garyville, Louisiana, and ExxonMobil’s refinery in Baton Rouge, Louisiana — had resumed operations. Two smaller Louisiana refineries were said to be coming back online.

The return of refineries that is not being matched by the return of oil production in the Gulf could be a reason why diesel is weakening against crude. The spread between the global crude Brent benchmark and the price of ULSD on CME slid about 1.5 cents over the last two trading days. 

Crude supplies to refineries have been aided in part by a 1.5 million-barrel release of crude from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ExxonMobil. The release is part of a swap in which ExxonMobil will replenish those supplies at a later day.

More articles by John Kingston

California legislation targets Amazon but all warehouses would be impacted

Jobs report: Trucking posts 5,400-job gain, warehouse employment soars

Poised for acquisitions, Transplace gets mostly positive outlook from Moody’s

Photo of John Kingston John Kingston Follow on Twitter Tuesday, September 7, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of John Kingston

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.