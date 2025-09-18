DOT launching crackdown on cargo theft

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued an information request aimed at combatting the growing theft and fraud that has been driving up costs in freight markets.

“Although law enforcement agencies and industry stakeholders track incidents, reporting is fragmented and inconsistent, and national-level visibility is limited,” DOT stated in its request titled, “Protecting America’s Supply Chain from Cargo Theft,” published on Thursday.

“DOT is uniquely positioned to improve coordination across modes, support data collection, and strengthen resilience by working with law enforcement, industry, and Federal partners.”

The department breaks the issue down into two general categories: “straight thefts” involving stolen trailers and containers or theft of parked trucks at truck stops, marine terminals and distribution centers, and “strategic theft networks” involving fraudulent carriers, staged diversions, cyber-enabled thefts, and insider collusion.