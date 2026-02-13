DP World chairman resigns after Epstein links revealed

The chairman of one of the world’s biggest container terminal operators resigned Friday after his links to convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were revealed this week.

DP World in a brief announcement said Group Chairman and Chief Executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem resigned from the Dubai-based company, effective immediately.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem (Photo: DP World)

Essa Kazim has been appointed chairman and Yuvraj Narayan Group CEO.

Sulayem, of the United Arab Emirates, was instrumental in DP World’s $6.8-billion acquisition of P&O in 2006, and helped transform the company into a dominant operator with container terminals on six continents handling 1 million containers per year, as well as a network of supply chain services