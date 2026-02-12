Investors halt deals with DP World over CEO’s Epstein ties

Quebec’s La Caisse, the country’s second-largest pension fund, which holds a 45% stake in DP World Canada, in a statement said it expects the global logistics company to “take necessary actions” after the Dubai firm’s chief executive, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, was identified in the latest release of Epstein files.

La Caisse told Bloomberg in a statement that it is pausing further investment with DP World.

Development agency British International Investment (BII) of the United Kingdom also said it is suspending investment with DP World.

The company, owned by the government of Dubai, operates in more than 60 ports and through hundreds of business units on six continents, with container handling capacity of around 100 million twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs). Its U.S. logistics network includes facilities in Miami, Fla.; Middletown, Pa.; Perris, Calif. and Olive Branch, MIss., providing forwarding, contract logistics, warehousing, and multimodal transport services.